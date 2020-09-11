State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 630 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 30,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $1,502,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 574,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,494. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

