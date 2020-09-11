American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of AEO opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 281,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $272,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

