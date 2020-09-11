Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Graphic Packaging worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,397,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,301,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,681,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,040,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after buying an additional 228,852 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

