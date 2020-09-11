Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,100 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $8.52 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.