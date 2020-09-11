Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,777 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $27,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $54.00 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

