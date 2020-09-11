Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,067 shares of company stock valued at $30,401,637. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

