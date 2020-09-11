Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.52 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,010 shares of company stock worth $2,034,319 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Sidoti upped their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

