American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

NYSE AEO opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

