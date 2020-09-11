American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

AEO opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

