Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $5.03 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $399.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

