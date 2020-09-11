First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,005 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 446.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 93.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of INFO opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

