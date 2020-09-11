TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bill.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bill.com by 178.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 254.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 172,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 1,922.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,190.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $78,438.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,869,597 shares of company stock valued at $455,030,161 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $91.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.