TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2,485.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,910 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $777,000. AXA increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 358.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 170.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

