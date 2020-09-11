TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Viad worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVI. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Viad by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Viad by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 735.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viad by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viad by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $61,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,359.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.