First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 255.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 30,818.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 108,481 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $500.17 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

