First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

