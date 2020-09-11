Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 324,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 163,241 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 472.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 529,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 437,026 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.