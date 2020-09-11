First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after buying an additional 201,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,451,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,113,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.