First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,237 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 43,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. TD Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

