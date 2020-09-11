First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,408,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 225,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 108,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

