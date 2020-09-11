First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after buying an additional 1,924,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after buying an additional 1,365,366 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

