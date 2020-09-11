First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,339 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 64.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

