First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,402 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 679.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,178,000 after buying an additional 13,524,167 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,132,000 after buying an additional 11,697,551 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,309,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,826,000 after buying an additional 8,389,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after buying an additional 7,232,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $97,814,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.