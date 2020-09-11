49,050 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.