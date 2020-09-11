Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

