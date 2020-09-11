TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Silgan worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.