Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Stock Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

