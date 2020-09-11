Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,663,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $963.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $942.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,009.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

