Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 14,886 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,886 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of BOH opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

