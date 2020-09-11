Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $924,000 Investment in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,587,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,276,286 shares of company stock worth $199,572,030. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,033.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

