Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 791.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 326,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 289,767 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.24. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

