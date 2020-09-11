Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,221 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Atrion worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 29.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atrion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $637.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.12. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.00 and a fifty-two week high of $846.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.28.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 22.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

