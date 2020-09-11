Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Sonos worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sonos by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,024,633 shares of company stock valued at $182,792,084. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SONO stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Sonos Inc has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

