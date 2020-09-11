Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 125,135 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

NYSE:SYF opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

