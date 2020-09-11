Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 20,706 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,709,000 after acquiring an additional 636,186 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 552,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

