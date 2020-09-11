Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 337,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $270,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $10.53 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.99.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

