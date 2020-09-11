Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 27,104 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $81.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,220.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

