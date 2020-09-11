InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,412 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 191.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,551,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $18,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.30. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

