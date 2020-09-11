Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 131 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after buying an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $470,147,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,337 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $254.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

