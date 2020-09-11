Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $441,110.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,913,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,482,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.17, for a total value of $1,867,105.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,916,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,672,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,528 shares of company stock worth $32,282,265. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $158.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

