Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avista worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 27.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 207.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Avista Corp has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

