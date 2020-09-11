MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $104.63 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

