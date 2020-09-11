First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,081,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,038,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 1,410,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,380,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,875,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,662,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.