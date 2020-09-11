Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,206 shares of company stock worth $1,474,111 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.