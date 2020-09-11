First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $911,217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 337.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,451 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,494,000 after acquiring an additional 759,020 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,418,000 after acquiring an additional 605,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

