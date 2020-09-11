Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $217.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.