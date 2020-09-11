First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

