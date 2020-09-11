First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,812 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.58. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.