First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in Yum China by 11.8% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Yum China by 71.0% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 167,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Yum China by 30.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,706,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,157,000 after purchasing an additional 866,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.66 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

