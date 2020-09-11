Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 193.2% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 5,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Oberndorf William E lifted its position in Amazon.com by 16.6% during the second quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 5,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $528,864,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,220.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,576.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

